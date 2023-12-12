Join Community of Hearts for chocolate, movies, and a fundraiser on Dec. 15

A new Willie Wonka movie is coming to theaters soon, and there's a sweet way to celebrate the film's release while doing some good in West Michigan.

Join Community Of Hearts on Friday, December 15, at Celebration Cinema Rivertown for Wonka’s Chocolate Adventure and Movie Fundraiser.

Studies conclude that Endorphins are released when consuming chocolate, so they thought an evening including this delicious treat was in order.

The event will feature Golden Ticket Prize Giveaways, edible wallpaper, cotton candy umbrellas, flavored and bettered popcorn, chocolate, and of course a ticket to see the movie, "Wonka."

Also partners/sponsors will be on hand with activities and other goodies including:



The Salted Cupcake

The Candied Yam

THE PLAYGROUNDgr

Just This Set of 24 - Grand Rapids Scanner Calls

Fifth Third Bank

AmeriCorps

Rivertown Crossings Mall

Adolescent & Family Behavioral Health Services

T-Mobile

Gordon Food Service

Tickets are now on sale here.

Learn more about this event at communityofhearts.org.