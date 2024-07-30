John Ball Zoo's Wildlife Exploration Days continue with Lion Day on August 7

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Wildlife Exploration Days series continues at John Ball Zoo with the focus shining on the felines for World Lion Day on August 7.

Check out all of the educational activities by your favorite felines. Authentic African dancers and musicians will be joining the celebration in efforts to raise awareness towards conservation efforts, as well as teach guests how they can contribute to “Protect the Pride.”

World Lion Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is free for members, $21.95 for adults, then $16.95 for youth and seniors.

Learn more and purchase tickets at jbzoo.org.

