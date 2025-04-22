John Ball Zoo kicks off Wildlife Exploration Series with "Party For The Planet"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

April is Earth Month, and John Ball Zoo is ready to celebrate with their "Party For The Planet", the first event of the Wildlife Exploration Days series.

Held once a month, Wildlife Exploration Days allow the community to be educated on wildlife and conservation through various activities throughout the zoo. "Party For The Planet" focuses on celebrating Earth's biodiversity and how you can contribute to saving these ecosystems.

Party For The Planet will be Saturday, April 26 from 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. Admission is free for zoo members, $19.95 for adults, and $14.95 for youth and seniors. There is also a $2 discount on tickets if you wear the event apparel theme tie-dye, when you purchase on site.

For more information on the Wildlife Exploration Days series or to purchase tickets ahead of time, visit jbzoo.org.

