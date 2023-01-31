John Ball Zoo hosting hiring events in search for seasonal workers

John Ball Zoo is looking for seasonal workers, and they are encouraging applicants to come to check out what jobs they have to offer at their upcoming hiring events.

The event will have open interviews with anyone ages 15 and older. No experience is required, returning seasonal workers are welcome, and there will even be positions where people will be hired on the spot.

There are job opportunities in the following areas:

Admissions

Animal Team

Buildings & Grounds

Experiences

Education

Events

Food & Beverage

Retail

Rentals

Park Maintenance

Hiring events will take place on February 2 from 4-7 p.m., and February 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

See what jobs are available and learn more by visiting jbzoo.org.