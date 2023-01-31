Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

John Ball Zoo hosting hiring events in search for seasonal workers

Posted at 11:24 AM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 11:25:29-05

John Ball Zoo is looking for seasonal workers, and they are encouraging applicants to come to check out what jobs they have to offer at their upcoming hiring events.

The event will have open interviews with anyone ages 15 and older. No experience is required, returning seasonal workers are welcome, and there will even be positions where people will be hired on the spot.

There are job opportunities in the following areas:

  • Admissions
  • Animal Team
  • Buildings & Grounds
  • Experiences
  • Education
  • Events
  • Food & Beverage
  • Retail
  • Rentals
  • Park Maintenance

Hiring events will take place on February 2 from 4-7 p.m., and February 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

See what jobs are available and learn more by visiting jbzoo.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17 Unfiltered

FOX 17 Unfiltered