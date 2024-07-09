John Ball Zoo celebrates National Chimp Day on July 11

The Wildlife Exploration Days series continues at John Ball Zoo as they celebrate World Chimp Day on July 11.

Once a month join John Ball Zoo for a unique opportunity to celebrate Earth’s biodiversity and learn how to take action to make a difference. On World Chimp Day, catch animal programming, keeper chats, and activities throughout the day starring John Ball Zoo's chimpanzees.

Jasmine, Aladdin, Jane, Hercules, and Meg from the Disney movies will also make an appearance.

World Chimp Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Purchase tickets and learn more about the event at jbzoo.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok