Jennifer Kok's latest book tailored for women entrepreneurs

Jennifer Kok started her first business two days before giving birth to her second child, later growing it into a national brand, then selling it after 20 years. Currently the founder of Next Wave business coaching, Jennifer has taken the entrepreneurial skills developed in her career into her new book, Making Waves .

Making Waves is written for women entrepreneurs and structured differently than many "build your own business" books, providing reflection questions at the end of each chapter for the reader to engage with.

The book retails for $5.99 on Kindle format or $14.99 in paperback and can be purchased online and wherever books are sold.

Jennifer sat down with Michelle to talk about the book. Visit makewavesjenkok.com for more information.

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