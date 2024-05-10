Jelsema Veterinary Clinic hosting Open House for their new Fear Free clinic

Hearing the word "vet" can send some pets scurrying for a hiding spot. However, that fear and anxiety are wiped away at Jelsema Veterinary Clinic.

Jelsema Veterinary Clinic is the only Fear Free Certified Practice in Ottawa County. They believe that a trip to the vet should not be a stressful event, but a positive experience for both pet and owner. By minimizing fear, anxiety, and stress at the vet, they turn those previous bad experiences into winning events.

Jelsema Veterinary Clinic's new location is at 3510 Chicago Dr., Hudsonville.

Be sure to check out their new facility at their upcoming open house on May 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Open House includes a tour of the new space, conversations with doctors and staff, snacks, and a free “Tasha Goes to Puppy School” book with authors present to sign books.

Learn more about their services by calling jelsemavetclinic.com or call (616) 662-6230.