JDRF TypeOneNation Summit supporting & educating those with Type 1 diabetes

According to the American Diabetes Association, 2 million Americans have Type 1 Diabetes including more than 300,000 kids and teens. Living with a diabetes diagnosis isn't always easy, so those who are on a diabetes journey can attend the JDRF TypeOneNation Summit to seek out support and education.

The TypeOneNation Summit brings together the T1D community for a free day of education, inspiration, and connection. At this event, attendees will learn from medical experts through a variety of breakout sessions, hear motivational messages from T1D champions, and meet others in the T1D community.

The summit will take place on March 2 at the L.V. Eberhard Center- on GVSU Pew Campus- from 8 a.m. to noon.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.