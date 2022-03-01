Watch
Jacobs Financial Services will keep your money safe for retirement

Keep your money safe for retirement with Jacobs Financial Services
For years, for decades, people put their money aside each year to build up that nest egg for retirement. For those who want to keep that money safe, Jacobs Financial can help.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial shares how they can keep your money safe and never run out of it once you retire.

For any new customers deciding to switch over their Roth IRA or 401K to Jacobs Financial, they'll instantly add 35% to the total amount of funds transferred. So if you transfer $100,000, they'll add $35,000, making your new total $135,000.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.

