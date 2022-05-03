Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Jacobs Financial Services wants to help people keep their money safe during hard times

Videos
Prepare for retirement during a recession with help from Jacobs Financial Services
Posted at 10:40 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 10:40:40-04

Sometimes people go through a bit of pain or discomfort to reveal what their calling is. For Tom Jacobs, it was watching what his parents went through with their financial struggles which inspired him to start up his own financial firm, Jacobs Financial.

Jacobs discusses how his parent's story motivated him to help them financially, and anyone else looking to keep their money safe during hard times.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Plan-For-It-960x720-WED.jpg

Weather