Jacobs Financial Services: Setting financial goals in the new year

A new year spurs many of us to set new goals for ourselves. If one of those new goals is to get your retirement account in order, Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services has a way for those nearing retirement to look forward to the future and leave the worries about losing their nest egg in the past.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.