Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Jacobs Financial Services: Protecting Your Nest Egg

Videos
Jacobs Financial: How to keep your 401K safe
Posted at 10:39 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 10:39:08-04

Those hard earned dollars you've put away towards retirement are often called a nest egg. No matter how big or small your "egg" is you definitely want it resting in a secure nest. That's what Jacobs Financial Services offers, a way to keep your money safe.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix and explains how to still be able to enjoy some gains from the market without the risk of ever losing one cent of your retirement money.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News