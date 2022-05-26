Jacobs Financial Services: Protecting Your Nest Egg

Those hard earned dollars you've put away towards retirement are often called a nest egg. No matter how big or small your "egg" is you definitely want it resting in a secure nest. That's what Jacobs Financial Services offers, a way to keep your money safe.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix and explains how to still be able to enjoy some gains from the market without the risk of ever losing one cent of your retirement money.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.