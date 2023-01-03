Jacobs Financial Services: New year, new savings goals

While many come up with a new year resolution to become more physically fit, it may be a good time for a checkup on finances, especially when it comes to a retirement plan.

For anyone nearing retirement or already retired and have a retirement plan, Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services joins the Morning Mix to give a second opinion- just like a doctor- to make sure you're saving money.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.