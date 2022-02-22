Jacobs Financial Services keeps your retirement fund safe & growing

If retirement domination is what you're looking for, Jacobs Financial Services has some exciting news to share. Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial shares how they can keep your money safe and never run out of it once you retire.

For any new customers deciding to switch over their Roth IRA or 401K to Jacobs Financial, they'll instantly add 35% to the total amount of funds transferred. So if you transfer $100,000, they'll add $35,000, making your new total $135,000.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.