Jacobs Financial Services: Keeping your retirement nest egg away from madness

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The madness of March is here. If you're a college basketball fan, you're used to seeing those last-second shots that lead to victory and the agony of defeat.

Sports fans and non-sports fans alike can agree however, one defeat they don't want to see is the deterioration of their 401K or retirement nest egg. For those looking for a more solid bracket should seek out a better way to keep their money safe, like putting it in the hands of Jacobs Financial Services.

Tom Jacobs shares how he and his team can keep your money safe from upsets like the stock market crashing and other factors.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.