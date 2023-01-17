Watch Now
Jacobs Financial Services: Keeping your retirement budget on a leash

Posted at 10:36 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 10:36:47-05

Most people put leashes on their pets when taking them for a walk. Those same people don't have a leash on their retirement money, and it too can run away, especially if it's in a place where it can be lost.

Tom Jacobs, the owner of Jacobs Financial Services, shares how people can keep their retirement budget on a similar leash and keep their money safe.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.

