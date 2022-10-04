Jacobs Financial Services: If your retirement money could talk

You may have heard the phrase “money talks.” If your retirement money could talk right now, it might be screaming at you to get off the rollercoaster ride that your 401K has been on over the past year.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services has a much smoother and secure ride for your retirement fund, one that keeps your money safe.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.