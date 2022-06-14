Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Jacobs Financial Services: How to protect your retirement fund from an uncertain stock market

Videos
Jacobs Financial: Protect your retirement fund from the stock market
Posted at 11:20 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 11:20:10-04

If the big dip in the stock market has you concerned about your 401K balance and retirement fund, it doesn't have to.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share how you can keep your money safe and not lose another penny of your hard-earned nest egg.

For any new customers deciding to switch over their Roth IRA or 401K to Jacobs Financial, they'll instantly add 35% to the total amount of funds transferred. So if you transfer $100,000, they'll add $35,000, making your new total $135,000.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News