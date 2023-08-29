Watch Now
Jacobs Financial Services: Getting back on track to saving for retirement

Posted at 11:44 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 11:44:33-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A new survey stated Americans in their 50s have less than a third of the amount saved that they actually need for retirement. If your retirement savings aren't in place or comfortable, it is not too late to get on track.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services shares how people in their 50s can find the tools to get them back on track to saving for retirement.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

