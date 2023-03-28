Jacobs Financial Services: Finding the right financial planner

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

It's the time of year when many people are heading to airports to take a break somewhere warm. A good financial planner is a lot like an air traffic controller, getting you to your destination safely and preventing or avoiding problems along the way.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services is all about that journey and keeping your money safe. Learn how to keep your retirement fund safe thanks to the services of Jacobs Financial Services.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.