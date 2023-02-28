Watch Now
Jacobs Financial Services: Finding security for your 401K and retirement fund

Posted at 11:28 AM, Feb 28, 2023
Growing up, you probably had something like a "security blanket." You'd cuddle up with it and it would make you feel safe in times of stress or trouble.

As an adult, they need something similar for their 401K, and that's where Jacob's Financial Services comes in. Tom Jacobs shares more on how their company can be your security blanket and keep your retirement fund safe from the unpredictable market.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.

