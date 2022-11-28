Jacobs Financial Services: Don't be afraid to spend on gifts during retirement

'Tis the season for planning! Planning family get-togethers, school functions, holiday parties, and a financial future. If that last item on the list needs to get checked twice, especially for those in or near retirement, turn to Jacobs Financial for assistance.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about ways people can invest their money so they don't need to skimp out on holiday giving during retirement.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.