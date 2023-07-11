Jacobs Financial Services: Avoid losing your hard-earned retirement dollars

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

When you were younger, your body could handle a lot more like riding a roller coaster. But as we get older, our bodies may be telling us something different; that risk we could take when we were younger may not be a smart idea to take as we age.

The same concept is true when it comes to retirement funds being in that volatile market. Now that may be a younger person's game, but Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to discuss how taking less risk can still make some money before and during retirement.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.