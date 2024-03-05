Itsy Bitsy Play Café is a safe space for kids and parents to build community

Sip on a delicious cup of coffee while the little ones play and explore—and parents don't have to clean up the mess they leave behind— at the Itsy Bitsy Play Cafe.

Located on 5426 Northland Drive NE in Grand Rapids, The Itsy Bitsy Play Cafe strives to create an environment that's safe, clean, and comfortable for young kids. It's a place aimed to give parents and children a place to get out of the house, as well as a chance for parents and kids to build relationships and community with others.

The cost is $8 per child for an all day pass at the cafe.

Learn more at itsybitsyplaycafe.com.