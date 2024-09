If you haven't had a chance to make it down to ArtPrize yet, there's one more weekend to check out all the art at the Merchants and Makers Market.

At 555 Monroe NW, shop at over 100 local makers' and artists’ booths, while enjoying delicacies from local food trucks and live music.

The ArtPrize + Merchants and Makers Market takes place on September 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more by visiting merchantsandmakers.com.

