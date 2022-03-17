Watch
It's sugarbush season at Blandford Nature Center

Plus spring programs & fun for the whole family
Posted at 10:50 AM, Mar 17, 2022
It's a special time of year, especially for those with a sweet tooth and a love of nature. It's sugarbush season at Blandford Nature Center!

While all the programs for the public to experience sap harvesting are full, there are plenty more programs families can look forward to in the spring! Click here to sign up for farm-filled fun before spots are full.

Blandford Nature Center is located at 1715 Hillburn Ave NW in Grand Rapids.

Learn more about their upcoming events and programs by visiting blandfordnaturecenter.org or call (616) 735-6240.

