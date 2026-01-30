It's puppypalooza at PAWS With a Cause!

PAWS With A Cause provides service animals to those who need it most. Volunteer puppy raisers raise these dogs with the hope of a future match to an individual needing a service animal, and PAWS provides free veterinary care during the foster period. There is no prior experience needed to foster a puppy through PAWS.

This month, nearly 50 puppies have made their way to PAWS' Wayland headquarters and are in need of foster homes by the end of February. To help facilitate the process, the organization is hosting two upcoming events where those interested in fostering service puppies can learn more.

On Tuesday, February 3 from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. a "Yappy Hour" event will feature a visit to the PAWS facility and meet-and-greet with staff and volunteers. It is free to attend.

On February 26 and 28 from 4:30 to 6 P.M., guests can participate in puppy yoga! There is a $25 entry fee to participate in the limited-spaced event.

PAWS With A Cause is located at 4646 Division Ave, which is also the nonprofit's national headquarters.

Cynthia Peña, Founder of Healthy Hotgirl Wellness, and PAWS With A Cause Marketing and Communications Manager Sidney Baxter visited the Mix (with puppies!) to share more.

Visit pawswithacause.org to learn more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok