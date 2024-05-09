It's never too late; 88-year-old Portage woman writes three books in three years

Everyone has a dream, but how many will follow through? Many will come up with all the excuses, say there's no time, and push it aside. One Portage woman decided her dreams were too important to leave behind, and at 88 years young, after retirement, she started writing.

Carol Lacey started writing 20 years ago after she retired, and has now authored three books in three years, the most recent being called "Free Indeed." Lacey joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about her books and shows it's never too late to start the next chapter in life.

Lacey will be attending book signings for "Free Indeed" at the following locations and dates:

May 24 - Portage Celery Flats

June 14 & 15 - Water Festival - Three Rivers

Her books are available for purchase on Amazon.