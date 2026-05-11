It's National Bike to Work Week!

May is National Bike Month, a time promoted by the League of American Bicyclists to encourage individuals to try biking, whether that be for health and fitness reasons, a means to cut down on emissions, or provide a means of transportation.

For the City of Grand Rapids, the community is encouraged to participate in Bike to Work Week as part of National Bike Month. From May 11 through 17, community members are encouraged to ride their bikes to work and document their rides through West Michigan Rides. The program by The Rapid is a one-stop resource for finding transportation options that don't just include cycling. From public transit to carpooling, trips can be recorded through the app for a chance at winning gift card rewards, and it is free to join and participate in.

Nate DeHaan, Board Chair of the Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition and Jeffrey King, External Affairs Manager of The Rapid, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

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