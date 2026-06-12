Isaiah 117 House expanding to Kent County

Isaiah 117 House is a nationwide nonprofit that was founded out of compassion for children in the foster care system. In situations where children are removed from their homes to be placed in foster care, they typically wait for their placement through the state's child protective services program. While many children are forced to leave their homes fitting only what they can in a bag, Isaiah 117 House provides respite for children where they can be provided a warm bed, clean clothes, and a safe space while in waiting to be placed into their foster home.

Isaiah 117 House is opening a second location in Michigan, this time in Kent County. The first location recently opened in Calhoun County this past spring, and awareness is currently being sought after for the future Kent County location as planning is underway.

Michelle sat down with Expansion Coordinator Stacy Meulenberg to learn more about Isaiah 117 House and how the community can get involved in the expansion.

Visit isaiah117house.com for more information. You can also follow the Kent County location on Facebook for updates.

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