Iron Fish Distillery teams up with Shorts Brewing to create "Soft Parade" vodka

Product launches exclusively in Michigan in May.
Posted at 11:34 AM, Apr 19, 2023
Iron Fish Distillery and Shorts Brewing are teaming up to create a new fruit-infused vodka called "Soft Parade."

The Soft Parade® fruit-infused vodka is made using the same fruit selected for Soft Parade® Beer created by Iron Fish Distillery. The result is a special vodka that combines the smoothness of traditional vodka with the subtle natural flavors of real strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries.

The fruit-infused vodka will be available for purchase at select retailers for a very limited time, as a seasonal Michigan release, on store shelves starting in May.

240 of these bottles will be for sale at the Soft Parade® Vodka release party at Iron Fish Distillery's tasting room on April 28.

The vodka is also great for cocktails:

Soft Parade® Strawberry Collins

1 ½ oz Soft Parade Vodka
¾ oz Lemon Juice
½ oz Simple Syrup
2-3 Fresh Strawberries
Soda Water (Thirst Mutilator or Soda)

Directions: Add simple syrup and strawberries to a cocktail shaker. Gently muddle the Strawberries into the syrup. Add the remaining ingredients minus soda water to the shaker, ice, and shake for roughly 8 seconds. Strain the contents of the shaker into a Collins Glass filled with ice, and top with soda water. Garnish with a Lemon Smile or a Fresh Strawberry and enjoy.

Discover more Soft Parade Cocktail Recipesand other products at ironfishdistillery.com

