Iron Fish Distillery celebrates its 7th anniversary this weekend

There's a distillery near Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville that has been creating and serving up some of the finest spirits in West Michigan. Now, Iron Fish Distillery is throwing a party to celebrate their 7th year in business.

Their 7th Anniversary Party will take place from August 31 through September 3.

Bring the whole family for a weekend-long celebration packed with tastings, live music, cocktails and refreshments, and fun and games:

Thursday | August 31st

An Evening With Mad Angler | 6-8 p.m.

Live Music With Nicholas Veine | 6-8 p.m.

Friday | September 1st

Whiskey Barrel Making with Croze Nest | 3 p.m.

Live Music With Jacob Wolfe & Olivia Kimes | 6-8 p.m.

Saturday | September 2nd

Face Painting | 1-5 p.m.

Bagpipe Blessing of the Spirits | 1:30 p.m.

Children’s Pinata | 6 p.m.

Birthday Cake & Candles | 7-8 p.m.

Live Music With Wink | 6-8 p.m.

Sunday | September 3rd

Horse Drawn Wagon Rides From Fantail Farm | 4-7 p.m.

Live Music With Ethan Bott | 6-8 p.m.