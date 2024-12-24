"Intro to Food: College Edition" teaches anyone the basics of cooking

Cooking can be intimidating: there are so many ingredients, tools, and techniques involved, that many people just choose not to start. But it's healthier, less expensive, and can bring so much more joy than eating out.

"Intro to Food - College Edition, The Essential Guide for New Cooks" is a book that equips anyone— from college kids to anyone wanting to improve their skills in the kitchen— with the skills and confidence they need to be a competent cook. The book features helpful advice, practical tips, and a touch of humor to teach readers how to cook.

Inside, you’ll find:



The 10 Essential Tools to Kickstart a Kitchen

10 Must-Have Pantry Staples to Cook from Scratch

10 Fool-Proof Recipes that Transform into 50+ Delicious Dishes

Loaded with Resources to Make Cooking a Breeze

Author Martine (MJ) Lacombe joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to share ways this book can assist people in the ways of cooking and shares an easy salad dressing made with common food items found in the pantry.

