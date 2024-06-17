Watch Now
Interview with "The Garfield Movie" soundtrack songwriter, Michael Hodges

Posted at 2:34 PM, Jun 17, 2024

Millions of people love the new Garfield movie, but it has more than a fantastic animation and storyline, the soundtrack is also awesome!

The Fox 17 Morning Mix got to talk with the man behind the music, Grammy Award-winning songwriter, Michael Hodges, about his experience writing music for a feature film.

Michael Hodges is a singer-songwriter, record producer, composer, executive music producer and music executive best known for his work in music for film and television recently on the Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime TV series and most notably Blade Runner 2049, Point Break, The Expanse, and Pete the Cat.

"The Garfield Movie" is out in theaters now, and the soundtrack album is streaming on all platforms.

