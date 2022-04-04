Interview with Tara McNeill of Celtic Woman

Four women have traveled around the world to sold-out shows sharing their talents with those lucky enough to get a seat. The powerful quartet known as Celtic Woman is now bringing their voices to the DeVos Performance Hall Stage.

Todd Chance had the opportunity to talk with Tara McNeill about how she would describe the music the group is bringing to West Michigan and what it's like to be part of Celtic Woman.

Celtic Woman fuses traditional Irish music and contemporary songs, celebrating Ireland's ancient heritage while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland. With Irish dancers, bagpipers and an array of traditional Irish instruments, this dynamic and multi-talented group has captivated audiences around the world.

Postcards from Ireland celebrate the rich musical and cultural heritage of Ireland; taking audiences on a journey of story and song from across the Emerald Isle. Embrace an evening of angelic voices, breath-taking harmonies, and instrumental virtuosity.

Celtic Woman will be in town on Wednesday, April 6 at DeVos Performance Hall. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at DeVosPerformanceHall.com.