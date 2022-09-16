Interview: Liya Chu, coming to Miller Auditorium for MasterChef Junior Live!

America’s favorite cooking show is now on tour with MasterChef Junior Live!, and they're making a pit stop in Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium.

This high-energy, interactive stage production brings the culinary hit TV show, MasterChef Junior, directly to fans and foodies live on stage.

Watch Season 8’s winner, finalist, and fan favorites as they take to the stage in head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun challenges with an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages.

Fox 17 Morning Mix's Todd Chance had the opportunity to speak with one of the contestants, Liya Chu, before making her way to Michigan for the competition show.

MasterChef Junior Live! is going to take place on September 25 at 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit millerauditorium.com.

This segment was sponsored by Miller Auditorium.