Injured in a motorcycle accident? Contact the professionals at Gruel Mills

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Summer brings a surge of motorcycles on the road, but unfortunately, that also brings the risk of injury. Motorcycle accidents with motor vehicles are nothing new, and it is important for motorcyclists to be aware of what to do in case they find themselves in the event of an accident.

Gruel Mills Nims and Pylman Associate Attorneys Melissa Heinz and Zak Drabczyk, visited the Morning Mix to share tips for what motorcyclists need to keep in mind before they hit the road.

The first thing any rider should do when involved in an accident is call 911. It is important for law enforcement to be present at the scene of the collision so that all information is properly given and accounted for.

In the state of Michigan, motorcycle insurance framework is different from other motor vehicles, such as a car or bus. Motorcyclists must have liability insurance, but that does not guarantee medical insurance coverage as well. It is important to review your current policy with your insurance carrier, and call a laywer for additional guidance in navigating the framework. Liability insurance is mandatory to also cover the other motor vehicle driver involved.

In Michigan, auto laws are also not in place unless the motorcycle is involved with a motor vehicle. A motorcycle vs. motorcycle collision does not meet the qualifications.

While there are a lot of legalities behind motorcycle insurance laws, Melissa and Zak advice that the most important thing a rider can do to protect themselves is to exercise caution while out on the roads. Do not drive or ride distracted, and continue to wear a helmet and protective gear. The most common cause of motorcycle accidents is not with the cyclist themselves - it is the operator of the motor vehicle.

Accident victims in Michigan often don’t realize they’re entitled to wage loss, medical coverage, and pain and suffering damages. Insurance companies don’t always explain that, but a consultation with the attorneys at Gruel Mills Nims and Pylman allows for guidance and expertise in navigating the next steps after a car accident. At GMNP, consultations are free, and there is no fee unless they win. GMNP's expert attorneys will guide victims through the process from start to finish.

Learn more by visiting GMNP.com or calling 616-235-5500.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok