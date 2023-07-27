Injured during pickleball? When to go to the ER, and when to go to urgent care

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports around. But it’s easy for new players to get an injury while making their first attempt at getting into the game.

Dr. Steven Lewis, orthopedics at Corewell Health, shares what players should do when they get hurt and where to go.

When the injury is less severe and doesn't require an emergency room visit, the best course of action is to visit orthopedic urgent care. Spectrum Health Orthopedic Urgent Care is located at 4100 Lake Drive – Suite 300, where walk-ins are welcome to get the following injuries attended:



Shoulder injuries

Knee injuries

Hand, wrist, and elbow injuries

Foot and ankle injuries

Strains, sprains, and dislocations

Ligament and tendon tears

Broken bones

Sports injuries

Lingering joint pain

For back or neck pain, please visit your primary care provider, regular urgent care, or the emergency department. Call 911 or go to the emergency department if you have the following symptoms:

Spine, back, or neck pain or injury

Sudden dizziness, numbness or paralysis, difficulty speaking or loss of consciousness

Chest pain, radiating pain or palpitations with dizziness or shortness of breath, sweating, nausea or vomiting

Severe abdominal pain

Seizure

Learn more by visiting spectrumhealth.org/services/orthopedics.