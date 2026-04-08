Indian Mounds Rock and Mineral Show returning to Rogers Plaza

The Indian Mounds Rock and Mineral Club is a group for geology enthusiasts that encompasses rocks, fossils, minerals, and gems. The group's annual Rock and Mineral Show returns to Wyoming's Rogers Plaza April 9 through 11.

The show will feature a variety of vendors supplying minerals and gems and hands-on activities that include geode cracking, oyster pearl opening, jewelry making, and gold panning. Food vendors will also be available on site and there is a chance to enter to win door prizes for attending.

The show runs from 9:30 A.M. to 9 P.M. Thursday and Friday and runs until 7 P.M. on Saturday. It is free to attend.

Show Chair Chuck Parks and Club Vice President Pete Stieler sat down with Todd to share more about the show and present a geology show and tell!

Visit indianmoundsrockclub.org for more information. You can also visit rockandmineralshows.com to keep up with future shows across the state.

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