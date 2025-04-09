Indian Mounds Gem and Mineral Show Happening This Weekend

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral Club will host the 48th annual Gem and Mineral Show from April 10-12 at the Rogers Plaza Town Center in Wyoming.

With something for all age levels, the event is an excellent opportunity to explore the STEM fields within Earth Sciences or start a collection. The show will feature minerals and gems from around the world, as well as items found in everyday products and technology.

Thursday and Friday's event will run from 9:30 A.M. to 9 PM. Saturday's show will run from 9:30 A.M. to 6 P.M. Admission is free.

The Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral Club is a non-profit educational organization towards geology, paleontology, mineralogy, and other Earth sciences.

For event details and information about other upcoming rock and mineral shows, visit rockandmineralshows.com.

You can learn more about the Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral Club at indianmoundsrockclub.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok