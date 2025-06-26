Incorporate pork in your next Fourth Of July cookout

Are you looking for the perfect addition to your Fourth of July celebration? Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French visited the Morning Mix via Zoom to celebrate with Hatfield® and share two delicious recipes that are perfect for your summer barbecue, and to share why Hatfield pork is the better choice for your family.

Hatfield is committed to one simple idea: Better care. Better pork. That means doing things the right way, from how they care for their animals to how they craft the delicious pork products you serve at your table. At Hatfield, it’s not just about making great-tasting pork - it’s about being accountable to their animals, their farmers, and to you, the customer.

They have been a family-owned company for more than 125 years, and pork is the only thing they do, so they know how to do it right. They work only with farmers who share their commitment to animal well-being. This includes how animals are fed, housed, and treated. All of their pork comes from pigs that are crate-free during gestation.

To kick off the brand-new Better Care. Better Pork. campaign, Sherri brought two incredible recipes that showcase the flavor and quality of Hatfield pork, which is perfect for your Fourth of July celebration.

Click this link for a recipe on Grilled Potato Salad with Bacon!

If potato salad isn't your thing, a Honey Garlic Teriyaki Pork Sandwich with Pineapple Slaw is another great meal option! Click this link for the recipe.

Find Hatfield at your local grocery store and find these recipes online at simplyhatfield.com.

To find details on all of these great Fourth of July dishes from Hatfield, head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.

