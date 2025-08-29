Inaugural Vegan Chef Challenge coming to Grand Rapids

It's no secret that the local restaurant scene in Grand Rapids provides unique menu items, fan favorites, and a sense of community and belonging. For the first time, the City of Grand Rapids is hosting the Vegan Chef Challenge, a month-long event where local restaurants offer new vegan menu items exclusive to their location. West Michigan previously saw this challenge in Kalamazoo earlier this year.

There is no unique ticket or fee to participate in the challenge. All that is required is your appetite and curiosity - ask the participating restaurant for a Vegan Chef Challenge menu, then head to the Vegan Chef Challenge website to cast your vote!

Once a vote is cast, consumers will be entered into a raffle to win gift certificates to participating restaurants.

Lead organizer Justen Bowden visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

Visit veganchefchallenge.org for more information and a full list of participating Grand Rapids restaurants and to vote for your favorite!

