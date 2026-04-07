Inaugural Pulp and Press Lit Arts Fest promotes different forms of literacy

March is Reading Month may be over, but literacy continues in a variety of forms outside of books. A new event is slated to take place in southern Kalamazoo County, bringing speakers and art through demonstrations, gallery exhibitions, and workshops.

The Pulp and Press Lit Arts Fest will be held across a variety of locations in Vicksburg April 24 and 25. New York Times bestselling author Shelby Van Pelt will begin the festivities at the Vicksburg Performing Arts Center at 7 P.M. that Friday as a keynote speaker, sharing more about her book Remarkably Bright Creatures .

Saturday's festivities will run from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. and feature a tournament of writers celebration, various workshops in bookbinding, illustration, and poetry, as well as printing press demonstration. Saturday will also feature the Book Trail, where 30 regional authors will be present for meet-and-greets with attendees.

Many of the festival's programs are free to attend, although some events and workshops are ticketed events. More information on the festival, including ticket purchasing, can be found on Eventbrite. The event can also be followed on Facebook.

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