Inaugural Food Explosion Festival in Kalamazoo this weekend

Kalamazoo is preparing to celebrate food and the culture and diversity surrounding it at the inaugural Food Explosion Festival. The festival will take place at Mayors' Riverfront Park beginning at 11 A.M. on Saturday, August 8.

In addition to food vendors, the day will also feature retail vendors, raffle opportunities, and kids activities. The family-friendly event will also feature live performances from Karesse Gamble, Ed Genesis, Bonnie Goodwin, and Lolaa Tiyy. DJ Jazzi Roc will be spinning music all day as well.

Tickets are $12 cash only for attendees ages 13 and older, while attendees 12 and under get in for free.

You can RSVP to the event on Facebook.

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