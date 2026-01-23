Inaugural Beer City Pepper Fest heading to The Intersection

West Michigan's vibrant food scene is turning up the heat this winter with the inaugural Beer City Pepper Fest.

Hosted by Michigan-made Fat Baby Hot Sauce, the festival celebrates all iterations of spicy food and chili. Despite the chilly temperatures and snow this past week, the festival will be held inside at The Intersection on Saturday, January 24 from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

The event will feature a hot sauce eating contest hosted by Big Joe and Laura from Mix 95.7. There will be live music from artists Karisa Wilson, Low Phase, Brandon Ward, and more, and local vendors and artisans will also be present selling a variety of hot sauce-related products.

Tickets for the event are $15 when purchased in advance and $25 at the door. All proceeds will benefit mental health organizations Embracing Imperfections, 4:40, and iunderstand.

Fat Baby Hot Sauce founder Nate Mehren sat down with Todd to share more about the company and what attendees can look forward to at this first-time event!

Visit fatbabyhotsauce.com for more information and to purchase tickets. You can also follow the company on Facebook and Instagram for event updates.

