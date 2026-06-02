Inaugural art fair set to take place in East Grand Rapids

East Grand Rapids is preparing for a first-of-its-kind juried outdoor fine art fair in Gaslight Village.

The East Grand Rapids Fine Art Fair will feature 100 artists that feature artwork from a variety of mediums, including drawing, painting, mixed media, jewelry, textiles, printmaking, photography, and more. Art activities and live music will be present, as well as local restaurants providing food and beverages for guests strolling through Gaslight Village. The art fair will run June 5 through 7 from 3 to 7 P.M. Friday, 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. Saturday, and 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. Sunday.

The event is produced by the Guild of Artists and Artisans, who famously produce the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair.

The art fair is free to attend and open to all.

Textile artist Gail Long visited the Morning Mix to share more of her work you can find at the art fair!

Visit egrfineartfair.org for more information.

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