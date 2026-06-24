In The Image's "Dressed for Good" features local boutiques, celebrates community

In The Image provides free programs and resources to individuals in crisis. They are most known for their free store, providing clothing, shoes, personal hygiene items, housewares, and more at no cost by appointment only.

The organization's annual fundraiser, Dressed For Good, is a fashion show that isn't your typical fashion show. The runway features pieces found at local boutiques and a dress code that welcomes all - whether it is casual or formal, Dressed For Good brings the community together and accepts those exactly where they are, even amid a crisis situation.

The event will also feature a silent auction as well as food and beverage options. General admission tickets are $35, with VIP tickets available for $45. All proceeds directly benefit In The Image's programming.

Dressed For Good will take place at Mercantile Bank, located at 310 Leonard St NW on Thursday, June 25 at 5:30 P.M.

Dr. Ashley Lubbers visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

Visit intheimage.org for more information. You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook.

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