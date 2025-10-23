In The Image offer basic necessities to individuals in crisis

In The Image serves thousands of individuals in West Michigan in a crisis situation by meeting basic needs through clothing, furniture, toys, books, and more at no cost. They accept new and gently used items in their Free Store, allowing guests to participate in 10 shopping appointments each calendar year and pick up items in the Free Store completely free of charge. They offer many other programs across the area including pop-up shops and their SHOES program.

They also support youth volunteering, where students can learn about the community and develop life-long learning skills.

Community members can become involved in a variety of ways, including volunteering for adults, donating items to the Free Store, or make a financial contribution.

In The Image Director of Development Lynn Yntema and Volunteer and Job Preparedness Coordinator April Greenwood visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit intheimage.org for more information. You can also keep up with events on their Facebook and Instagram.

