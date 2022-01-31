"I'll Be There (But I'll Be Wearing Sweatpants)" shares how to intentionally pursue friends in adulthood

Sometimes making friends as an adult can feel like being picked last in dodge ball. You're standing in the court hoping someone will pick you to be on your team. However, there's a book out there showing readers how to intentionally pursue authentic friends in everyday life called I'll Be There (But I'll Be Wearing Sweatpants.)

I’ll Be There (But I’ll Be Wearing Sweatpants): Finding Unfiltered Real-Life Friendships in This Crazy, Chaotic World, shows readers how to intentionally pursue friends in everyday life and create the kind of friendships that get raw and gritty, are safe for big feelings, deep secrets and laughing so hard you snort.

Authors Jess Johnston and Amy Weatherly offer an easy-to-follow road map to the place we all desperately want to be—authentic friendships. The message of the book is simple: let’s not do life alone; let’s do it together. Jess & Amy share real-life examples and actionable steps we can all take to build deep and satisfying friendships.

Jess & Amy talk about the following topics in their book:

Sweatpants friends: how to create a sacred space to let each other in and let yourself be known

You can’t Amazon Prime your friendships: 6 ways to meet potential new friends as an adult

When fake makes you want to hurl: 4 ways to create space for real, vulnerable friendships

The friendship breakup: What to do when you are lonely & don’t know where your friends went

Ten straight - up lies we believe about friendship

up lies we believe about friendship Becoming IRL friends with people you meet online (without getting murdered)

When you’re the bad friend: 5 steps to clean up your friendship messes

I'll Be There (But I'll Be Wearing Sweatpants) is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.