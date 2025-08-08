Ignited GR integrates wellness with community engagement

Ignited GR is a community-based wellness initiative that stands out from other fitness or gym groups by combining accessibility and local businesses.

Through ambassador-lead engagement, events range from Midweek Miles to Pilates in Studio Park, as well as different athletic tournaments. All fitness levels are welcome to participate for just $5 a month for membership.

A membership includes free access to community wellness events, discounted rates to fitness classes in the area, and membership perks from local wellness businesses.

Local businesses are encouraged to co-host or sponsor events, not only building visibility, but continuing Ignite GR's mission of community engagement.

Michelle sat down with founder Nina Abraham to learn more about the business.

Visit ignitedgr.com for more information, or find them on Facebook. You can also contact hello@ignitedgr.com via Email for any inquiries.

